Jock Landale's role on the Houston Rockets has been a contentious topic of discussion. During the first four months of the season up until the trade deadline, he was looked at with disdain from the Rockets faithful, reminiscent of the infamous Daishen Nix era just a season ago. This animosity towards Landale fueled many fans begging general manager Rafael Stone to find some way package the 28-year old in a trade.
A month and a half has passed, and Landale's work on the court has improved significantly. His play over the last month may have salvaged the season. More importantly, his NBA career.
This raises the question, should the Rockets bring him back for another season?
Jock Landale's rude awakening
A regular season that started with an offseason ankle sprain, concussion protocol, and trade rumors took nearly the entirety of the season for the Australian center to get back to his groove. Call him a late bloomer, but the Rockets' eleven game winning streak in March wouldn't have happened without the big man.
Over the last 12 games, Landale has averaged 9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 21.8 minutes. He's turned into a respectable big man screen roller, setting them while getting into his spots at the right time.
The Rockets made one lone move before the trade deadline, acquiring veteran big man Steven Adams. Obviously, this didn't help them in the short term, due to Adams injury status.
But this will prove dividends next season inserting him as the backup center for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. In turn, the status surrounding Jock Landale's future in Houston remains murky.
Why Rockets should move on from Landale
Even though his increased play did improve and help the Rockets get back into Play-In contention, there's really no reason to keep him for next season. His contract of four years, $32 million is non-guaranteed each year. It would behoove the Rockets if they have cap space left over to sign wing players or package Landale in a bigger deal to acquire a franchise level type of player to pair alongside Houston's young core.
Adams is expected to earn $12.5 million, which is perfect for his role and playstyle. His long NBA career in the rebound department proves he is a much more valuable asset than Landale. Plus, Adams has been a starter for the majority of his career.
For Landale to stay in Houston and receive ample minutes, Adams or Sengun would need to be either injured or off the roster.
The Big Swing
The Rockets are expected to take a “Big Swing” at the trade market in the following NBA offseason, via ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Jalen Green or Alperen Sengun were mentioned as potential trade pieces.
Whether or not McMahon's sources are true, Landale's improved production on the court certainly raises his trade value, and should be on the move to entice potential suitors. If he continues to play well, imagine what kind of players the Rockets could get back without having to give up too much of their own value.
Deciding to retain Landale for another year is a waste of $8 million, considering his likely reduced minutes and potential non-rotational role. Going forward, the Rockets should view him as a potential trade package and hope he continues substantial production down the stretch.