Kevin Durant sent Anthony Davis to crossover school during one of his highlights in the Houston Rockets' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

Durant is going through his 19th year in the NBA, his first with the Rockets. It has been a successful start to the 2025-26 campaign for him and the Rockets, being firmly in the conversation of playoff contention.

Durant and Davis stand out as two of the best veteran stars in the league, but the former had the upper hand in this highlight. The play took place midway through the first quarter as Durant pulled out the handles on Davis and got inside the paint to convert the bank shot and draw the foul for the and-one opportunity.

Kevin Durant took Anthony Davis to school with the handles and and-one 👏pic.twitter.com/CSa6TCv6t8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

How Kevin Durant, Rockets played against Mavericks

It was an impressive highlight for Kevin Durant to get on Anthony Davis. However, Davis and the Mavericks got the last laugh as they got the 110-104 win at home.

Houston lost star big man Alperen Sengun due to injury in the first minute of the game. As a result, the visitors suffered a slow start that they weren't able to recover from despite making a late rally in the fourth quarter.

Three players scored in double-digits for Houston in the loss, including Durant. He finished with a stat line of 34 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three blocks. He shot 14-of-26 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Amen Thompson came next with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Tari Eason had 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Clint Capela provided eight points and eight rebounds.

Houston fell to a 21-11 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Lakers while trailing the Denver Nuggets by one game and San Antonio Spurs by 2.5 games.

The Rockets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Phoenix Suns on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET.