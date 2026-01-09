WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thanks to four-time All-Star Trae Young, the Washington Wizards are a hot-button topic in the NBA landscape for the first time in years. They agreed to send veterans CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the star point guard on Wednesday, but they didn't officially announce the deal until Friday.

Wizards general manager Will Dawkins offered a statement in the team's press release.

“We are excited to welcome Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. It is a rare opportunity to acquire a player of Trae’s skill, accomplishments, and age,” he said. “Trae plays an exciting brand of basketball brings a level of confidence and competitiveness that has set him apart in this league.”

“We thank Corey and CJ for being consummate professionals during their time in Washington,” he continued. “Though they spent varying time here, both left a lasting impact on this organization that we hope our players carry forward.”

Team owner Ted Leonsis also released a statement on social media.

“Welcome to DC and the Washington Wizards, Trae Young! Kudos to [team president] Michael Winger, Will Dawkins and the entire front office for their leadership, discipline and long-term vision as they continue building #ForTheDistrict,” he said. “Thank you as well to CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert for their contributions to the Wizards on the court and in our community.”

Washington will hold an introductory press conference with Young and Dawkins before its home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening.

Trae Young ushers in new Wizards era

Young might not stay in Washington long-term, but his arrival is exciting for the city nonetheless. Save for former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook's one-season stint with the team in the 2020-21 campaign, the Wizards haven't had a player on his level since John Wall and Bradley Beal, who led them to the Eastern Conference Semifinals three times from 2012 to 2020.

Washington traded Wall to the Houston Rockets for Westbrook in December 2020, who led it to the first round of the 2020-21 playoffs alongside Beal. It then dealt Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers in August 2021, and the franchise has yet to reach the playoffs or have a winning season since.

The Wizards hired Dawkins and Winger after the 2022-23 season and traded Beal to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul, who they then rerouted to the Golden State Warriors. Washington got Jordan Poole in exchange for Paul, who it then traded to the Pelicans for McCollum last offseason. Finally, the organization dealt McCollum and Kispert for Young on Wednesday.

Young, who averages 25.2 points and 9.8 assists over his career, is one of the best players in Hawks history. The 27-year-old led them to the 2020-21 Eastern Conference Finals as well as two other playoff appearances after they acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks on draft night in 2018 for Luka Doncic. He's making $46 million this season and has a $49 million player option next season.

Young (quad contusion, MCL sprain) won't play against New Orleans on Friday (per the Wizards' injury report) and has only played 10 games this season. However, the Texas native introduced himself to Washington fans before his presser on Friday, via the team's social media.

“D.C. fam, I'm excited. I hope you are too,” Young said as he showed himself wearing a Wizards jersey. “Let's get to it.”

The Wizards-Pelicans game tips off at 7:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena.