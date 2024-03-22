The Chicago Bulls battled the Houston Rockets on Thursday night in H-Town and the Rockets took a late lead heading down the stretch in search of a key victory. The game was an entertaining one for fans of high-scoring basketball games and on-court scuffles alike as the Bulls' DeMar DeRozan got into it with noted Houston enforcer Dillon Brooks on the hardwood.
As the third quarter wound down in Thursday night's NBA action in Houston, fans became enraptured and incensed at the bizarre hockey-style check that DeRozan unleashed on Jalen Green near center court, causing a stir the likes of which fans hadn't seen in quite some time. The insane play led to a response from Rockets big man Jock Landale after the game as Houston celebrated what felt like a landmark win.
“This Ain't Memphis Man” — Landale's Emotional Plea to Dillon Brooks
Rockets big man Jock Landale implored his teammate and former Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks to rein in his extracurricular activities for the purpose of staying on the court from now onward. Brooks had a breakout game, but wasn't able to remain on the court after for the final stanza.
"Dillon Brooks, if you're listening. This ain't Memphis, man. Stop getting yourself ejected. We need you out here. We need that physicality."
Brooks, DeRozan Ejected After Wild On-Court Scuffle
Video of the incident was posted to X by reporter Will Gottlieb and quickly began going viral.
DeRozan appeared to go right after the talented young Rockets guard as he crossed the center line, leading to mayhem in Houston. Green winced in pain as he lay on the hardwood floor. DeRozan began walking back to the Bulls' side of the court while Brooks approached him and the two stars began getting into each other's faces.
DeRozan did plenty of jawing before Brooks' side of the scuffle turned into a writhing mass of humanity, joining Green on the floor as tensions flared.
DeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were ejected after a scuffle broke out during the Bulls-Rockets game.
Fans React to Rockets, Bulls Scuffle
Fans reacted to the extracurricular activity on X as they watched it all unfold in video form.
“This is not looking good,” one fan said about DeRozan and Coach Billy Donovan's team.
“That's exactly what Dillon Brooks is getting paid to do, instill toughness in a young team” another fan added.
“Suspend them both for three games,” another sa3id. Multiple fans seemed surprised that DeRozan didn't get ejected for his hockey style crosscheck, or perhaps football style tackle, depending on how it was viewed.
“DeMar a loser for that,” one fan said. “WTF, Why didn't DeRozan get the boot after the tackle?” another fan wondered aloud in the comments section.
Brooks, who infamously called LeBron James “old” during last year's playoffs with the Memphis Grizzlies, was on fire prior to his ejection, racking up 23 points in 25 minutes while grabbing two rebounds. Green had 26 points, four rebounds and three assists while the Bulls; DeRozan scored 16 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists on the evening before his ejection.
The Rockets won 127-117 and are scheduled to take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday at home, with questions abounding as to whether or not Brooks will be in uniform.