Published November 21, 2022

By Dante Turo · 2 min read

The devil finally got his due this past Saturday at AEW Full Gear. After some assistance from William Regal, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) defeated Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.

MFJ has been one of the hottest things in pro wrestling for months. Scratch that; MJF has been one of the hottest things in wrestling for years. To say that this championship victory is long overdue is a massive understatement.

The story of MJF’s return and rise to the top has been built up perfectly over the last few months. From his pipebomb promo, to going off the grid for months, to returning and winning the Casino Ladder match at All Out on the night AEW almost flipped upside down because of his rival CM Punk, the story unfolded beautifully. And not to mention, his promo work with William Regal has been some of the best in his young career.

Since the night MJF returned, everybody knew what AEW needed. Jon Moxley has been a great world champ for AEW and has put the company on his back in its lowest moments. But Moxley wasn’t supposed to be the champ. Mox was supposed to take a break while Punk and MJF continued their feud. Everybody knew the devil was due and needed to become the next AEW World Champion.

Think of how consistent MJF has been over the years. MJF has put on some of the best matches and has given us some of the best rivalries and promos AEW and the world of pro wrestling have ever seen. MJF is GOLDEN on the mic, untouchable, you can say. He’s not the best technical wrestler in the world, but when it comes to MJF, it’s the storytelling that makes his matches so great, not the technical side.

William Regal assisting MJF to defeat Jon Moxley was the cherry on top of the sundae. It was beautiful storytelling after learning the history between the two in their back-and-forth promos throughout the story. The duo of MJF and Regal will be must-see TV and could become one of the best stories in wrestling over the next few months.

MJF is already impressive as he is, but Regal is going to take him to new heights. At 26 years old, the potential for MJF and his character is unlimited. He is one of, if not the best thing in wrestling today and will continue to be for a very long time.

The era of MJF has finally begun. Buckle in because we are in for a ride. This championship reign could be the best thing pro wrestling has seen in years.