The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta has arrived, and many players will want to know how to play it. Black Ops 6 brings tons of improvements to the series with new Omni-movement, improved Multiplayer, and the return of Round-Based Zombies. Fortunately, everyone will get a chance to see these new changes in action before the game launches in October. Therefore, we created a guide explaining how you can play the beta.

How To Play The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta

To Play the Call of Duty Black Ops Beta, you can either:

Pre-Order the Game (Any Edition) To Receive Open Beta Early Access – Starts August 30th and ends September 4th.

Download the Open Beta which releases on September 6th and ends September 9th.

How To Redeem Your Black Ops 6 Beta Early Access Code

To redeem your Black Ops 6 Beta Code, login into your Activision Account and head to the redeem page. Enter your Beta Code and you will eventually receive an e-mail for your beta token.

Regardless of whether you pre-order the game or not, everybody will be able to play the beta on September 6th. The Beta is available for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Microsoft Store, Steam, or Battle.net. You can find your beta code on either your printed or digital receipt. And if you did not receive a code, it might be best to contact your retailer to sort out the issue.

What To Expect from the Black Ops 6 Open Beta

The Open Beta is essentially split into two weekends: One that begins on August 30th, and the other beginning September 6th. Here are the maps and modes you can expect to play for both weekends:

Black Ops 6 Early Access Open Beta Maps & Modes (August 30th – September 4th)

Core Maps Derelict Scud Skyline Rewind

Strike Maps Pit Gala

Game Modes Team Deathmatch Domination Hardpoint Kill Order Face Off Team Deathmatch Face Off Kill Confirmed



Black Ops 6 Open Beta Weekend 2 Maps & Modes (September 6th – September 9th)

Core Maps Weekend 2: Babylon Weekend 1 & 2: Derelict Weekend 1 & 2: Scud Weekend 1 & 2: Skyline Weekend 1 & 2: Rewind

Strike Maps Weekend 1 & 2: Pit Weekend 1 & 2: Gala Weekend 2: Stakeout

Game Modes Weekend 1 & 2: Team Deathmatch Weekend 1 & 2: Domination Weekend 2: Gunfight Weekend 1 & 2: Hardpoint Weekend 1 & 2: Kill Order Weekend 1 & 2: Face Off Team Deathmatch Weekend 1 & 2: Face Off Kill Confirmed Weekend 2: Face Off Kill Order



Overall, that includes everything you need to know about how to play the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Beta. We hope you enjoy everything the Beta has to offer before the official launch this October. We look forward to the return of Round-Based Zombies and seeing what the new Campaign has in store.

