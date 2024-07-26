In College Football 25, you can showboat on your way to the endzone with a few different hilarious running animations. While these animations come with a certain level of risk attached to them, they're nevertheless worth it as you brag to your enemies. However, not everyone knows how to showboat and celebrate on their way to the endzone. Therefore, we created a guide on showboating in College Football 25.

How You Showboat in College Football 25?

To showboat in College Football 25, you just need to hold the following buttons while running with a player:

PlayStation – R2, L2 + X

R2, L2 + X Xbox – RT, LT + A

You can showboat any time when running with the ball, whether you're in open field, or swarmed by defenders. However, keep in mind that showboating reduces your speed and highly increases the chance of fumbling if tackled. So unless you're doing it on purpose, we recommend saving the showboats until you know you're reaching the endzone.

The best time to showboat is when you're in open field and close enough to the endzone. It might be easier to pull off with faster players, like Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter. If you're using a Tight End or Fullback, there's a good chance defenders will catch up before you can celebrate. Therefore, keep in mind not only when you want to showboat, but who you do it with.

What is Showboating in College Football 25?

Showboating is a feature that's been present in many EA Sports football games for years. College Football 25 is no exception, as you can taunt your way to the endzone and humiliate your opponent. While you're enjoying a nice touchdown run, they're possibly throwing their controller in a fit of rage. It's beautiful, really.

Essentially, it's a player celebration before they even reach the endzone. Whether you do it online or against the CPU, it's another way to make you feel good about making big plays. Although there's risk involved in doing it, it's almost always worth it to perform. So feel free to use this feature whenever you feel disrespectful.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know on showboating in College Football 25. We hope this guide helped you learn how to brag against your opponents and celebrate on your way to the endzone. Of course, make sure to really rub it in by using any of CFB 25's 20+ TD Celebrations.

