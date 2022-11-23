Published November 23, 2022

By Ziggy Chavez · 2 min read

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were said to be the game that would revitalize the franchise but unfortunately, the game has a lot of glitches. The internet is now filled with wonky memes from the games’ technical glitches. All laughs and memes aside, we recently found out that you can try to get your money back. Let’s talk about how to refund Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Technical Issues

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have a ton of technical issues which gave fans mixed reception about the games. Fans took it upon themselves to put the game down for now while the first patch is still being worked on but hardcore fans were just happy to play a new generation of Pokémon games.

This issue, as seen above, gave the trainer Gigantamax powers even outside the Galar region.

Can you refund Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Nintendo considered giving its users a refund given the current state of the game. The game garnered a lot of backlash which caught the attention of the company. Reddit user u/Hotdog_Daddy shared:

“I got a refund from the e-shop last night of Violet after feeling the game is not in a state I feel acceptable for a AAA release. The rep actually told me that given the situation regarding the state of Pokemon S/V she would elevate my case to ensure the refund was approved. It was approved an hour later. Seriously do this while you can if you find the game unplayable. You can even chat in. The fact that the rep knew the issues I was talking about means it’s getting attention.”

Other Reddit users chipped in and shared their experiences regarding the matter as well. u/_DrDoofenshmirtz_ confirms “Yeah can confirm Nintendo support does give you a refund if you tell them the game wasn’t up to your expectations. I got Minecraft refunded because I felt like it didn’t perform well enough.”

Contact Nintendo to provide your insights about the game and possibly request a refund for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s quite surprising that the game turned out like this despite having Pokémon Legends: Arceus a year before where it had the open-world format up already. That game was a perfect prelude to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet but just really fell short.