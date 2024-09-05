Fortnite Battle Pass owners can now unlock Doom in the game. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4, also known as Absolute Doom, began on August 16, 2024. It's been three weeks since the new season launched and Doom is already up for grabs.

With all that said, here's everything players need to know on how to unlock Doom's skin.

Unlocking Doom in Fortnite

For those who just hopped on Fortnite this season, it's worth noting that players can only unlock Doom's skin if they own the Battle Pass. The Battle Pass costs 950 V-Bucks, which is approximately $8 if players are to purchase the in-game currency.

Those who already have the Battle Pass will notice that Doom has a separate page. This means that players won't be able to claim him via the regular Battle Pass rewards. Fortunately, players don't necessarily have to complete the regular Battle Pass rewards to unlock Doom's skin.

There are two variations of the Doom skin which players can unlock:

Doom

Pandora's Armor Doom

Players need to complete a series of quests to unlock both skins.

Doom Quests Page 1

To unlock the regular Doom skin, players need to complete the first page of quests. Here's the full list of quests players need to complete:

Crack opponents' shield – 0/5

Damage opponents from beyond 44 meters – 0/200

Crouch at the memorial statue – 0/1

Drop War Machine's Arsenal, Hover Jets, or Auto Turret – 0/1

Survive fire damage – 0/4

Hit rocks or stone structures – 0/51

After accomplishing all six quests, players will unlock the following rewards:

Doom (Outfit)

Doom (Loading Screen)

Doom's Power (Emote)

Glory to Latveria (Wrap)

Doom's Cloak (Back Bling)

The Doomblade (Pickaxe)

Fist of Doom (Glider)

Doom Quests Page 2

Upon completing the first page of Doom quests, players will then unlock the second page. Here's the full list of quests players need to complete:

Open rare chests – 0/5

Hit players with Doctor Doom's Arcane Gauntlets – 0/4

Place first or second in a match – 0/1

Claim Captain America's Shield or Shuri's Black Panther Claws from eliminated players – 0/1

Eliminate players in Doomstadt, Castle Doom, or Doom's Courtyard – 0/10

Dispose of Followers or Henchmen – 0/5

After accomplishing all six quests, players will unlock the following rewards:

Pandora's Armor Doom (Outfit)

Pandora Doomblade (Pickaxe)

Latverian Monarch Decor (Decord Bundle in LEGO Fortnite)

Pandora's Fist of Doom (Glider)

Doom's Pandora Cloack (Back Bling)

Doom's Domain (Emote)

That's for this guide on how to unlock Doom in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4.

