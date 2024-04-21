In years past, the Colorado football spring game has been nothing more than a meaningless intrasquad scrimmage that only die-hard fans cared about. Things are different for Colorado football with Coach Prime though, and Deion Sanders is making the Black & Gold Day a spectacle.
There will be a lot more entertainment to take in than just a spring game for fans of the Buffaloes. In this article, we will explain everything that you need to know about Black & Gold Day.
Colorado spring game information
Date: Saturday, April 27 | Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Folsom Field — Boulder, Colorado
How to watch: Pac-12 Network
Colorado Black & Gold Weekend events
Of course, the spring game is the headliner for Black & Gold Weekend, but that will be far from the only event for fans to attend. The spring game itself will be one of the few spring games in college football that will charge fans for tickets, but that is the price you pay when your team is as exciting as the Buffaloes are these days.
Tickets are very reasonable, though. It will cost only $15 dollars for bowl seating, and it'll cost only $5 for students to attend the event. Lil Wayne will be back in Boulder, too. After performing before the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the Louisiana rapper will be putting on a show after the conclusion of the football scrimmage.
That will take place at the CU Events Center. Additionally, there will be a talent show on Thursday, April 25. That event actually kicks the weekend off, and it will be a free event hosted by 5430 Alliance.
Colorado football roster/players to watch
The hype train for Colorado football last season was unlike anything we have ever seen before. Deion Sanders' squad started out hot, but they actually only ended up winning four games. Expectations are high in Sanders' second year as the coach, though, and the Buffaloes will be playing their football in a new conference; the Big 12.
It usually takes a year or two for college rebuilds to show results in the record column. Sanders' methods for rebuilding Colorado's program are unprecedented, and they are already showing results. Coach Prime tore Colorado's roster down to the ground and built it up with more transfers than we have ever seen before.
The transfer portal saw star players like Shauder Sanders and Travis Hunter join Colorado's roster. Both players came from Jackson State (Sanders previous destination as head coach), and they will lead the way for the Buffaloes again this season.
Sanders is one the best returning quarterbacks in the nation and could make a run at the Heisman Trophy this year. Hunter is a two-way superstar who thrives on both sides of the field, which is something that we haven't seen much of since the '90s. Hunter was the number one recruit in the nation in 2022.
Both players showed their talent in Boulder last year, but the team struggled to win games late in the season – after an impressive start that saw wins over TCU, Nebraska, and Colorado State – because of issues in the trenches. Sanders has once again used the transfer portal to add to the roster, and the team will have more beef up front. Colorado even landed the top high school offensive linemen (Jordan Seaton).
The team now has enough talent on the offensive and defensive line to help the skill positions, but unfortunately, the transfer portal has hurt them just as much as it has helped them. At least 14 players have decided to transfer out of Boulder since March, some of which were expected to have big roles this year. Most notably, Cormani McClain – who was the number one ranked cornerback recruit last year – has decided to enter the transfer portal.
Sanders downplayed the team's recent losses, and you really can't blame him. Boulder is a hot spot for recruits and transfers now, and Sanders is sure to land some more talent in the near future. In fact, Colorado football just added Dayon Hayes, a player who last played for Pittsburgh who was one of the top pass-rushers in the portal.
Colorado's roster is ever-changing, but for now, they are set to play with what they have in the spring game. Colorado's Black & Gold Day is sure to be pure entertainment, and you won't want to miss any of it. Deion Sanders is sure to have something special up his sleeve for Colorado's spring game as well.