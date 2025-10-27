The LSU football program fired Brian Kelly after the Tigers failed to meet expectations this year. The final nail in the coffin came after they were blown out at home against Texas A&M. The move sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, and his former assistant and current Notre Dame football head coach, Marcus Freeman, decided to speak up about the firing.

At his Monday press conference, Marcus Freeman directly addressed what happened with Brian Kelly and responded passionately. He said he is highly thankful to Kelly for giving him the opportunity with the Fighting Irish, but this business can be rough. He said they chose this profession, but that aspect can be challenging.

“You never want to see anybody lose their job, that person, the coaches, the families, the people affected, the players, especially somebody you know, right? And then at the end of the day, you're always rooting for,” Freeman said. “Coach Kelly allowed me to come here, and, you know, I'm always rooting for him, but it's also the profession we've chosen, you know, we've chosen this profession. We know that can be a result of choosing this profession, but it's really, you know, you asked about the state, like the state of college football. It's, you know, that's it, it is what it is, like it or not, like it. It is what it is. And you can't worry about that. You've got to worry about giving your all to this team and putting this program in a position to succeed.”

Article Continues Below

Marcus Freeman also used the question to express his gratitude for his opportunity to lead the Notre Dame football program, given the toughness of the coaching profession.

“I think I've said this previously, but it's a reminder to be grateful for what you have, because if you're not grateful for what you have, you'll find a way to you'll find a way to lose,” Freeman said. “And I'm not talking about a coach. If you're not grateful for what you have, you'll find a way to lose it. And that's again, every time I hear some of those things, it reminds me of my gratitude for this opportunity at this place, with the people I get to work with, the players I get involved with. Man, I'm grateful for the situation that just seemed to know.”

It makes sense why Freeman is grateful to Brian Kelly because he helped get him to South Bend, but Notre Dame fans are much happier with Freeman than with Kelly, especially after Kelly left the Fighting Irish.