The NFL injury bug continues to relentlessly attack the Washington Commanders. Jayden Daniels is already one notable injury. Now Laremy Tunsil went down early against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tunsil left with a lower body ailment. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later revealed his prognosis for the rest of the evening.

“Commanders LT Laremy Tunsil is questionable to return tonight due to a hamstring injury,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Tunsil later got spotted heading into the Commanders' visiting locker room. Washington later ruled him out of the contest before halftime.

Commanders struggling without Laremy Tunsil vs. Chiefs?

Washington entered Arrowhead Stadium aiming to snap its two-game slide amid the injury pileup. Marcus Mariota got plugged to lead the Commanders offense as Daniels sits with his own hamstring strain.

The Commanders showed they can move the ball without their QB1 in putting together a lengthy nine-play drive. Washington gained three early first downs on K.C. — but the drive stalled on an interception.

Deebo Samuel lost control of the botched pass which landed into the hands of Mike Danna.

Oh no, Washington 😅 Mike Danna gets the interception off the Deebo Samuel drop 👀 pic.twitter.com/kjLFXO5sIu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025

Kansas City, however, failed to turn the turnover into points. Patrick Mahomes ended K.C.'s opening drive with his own interception — with Marshon Lattmore picking that pass off near the sidelines.

Marshon Lattimore intercepts Patrick Mahomes and gives the ball back to the Commanders 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eMYQYe1yJb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025

Mahomes even witnessed his own deflected pass become a takeaway later on in the game. Bobby Wagner snatched this pass originally intended for Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes gets picked off for the second time in the 1st half 😳 pic.twitter.com/kcL4RYrI0X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025

But again, Washington needed to operate without its top blindside protector. And both teams struggled to put points on the board during the first quarter.