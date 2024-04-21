The Colorado football program has lost numerous players through the transfer portal. However, it sounds like things are turning around after Deion Sanders recently landed one of the top pass rushers available. The Buffaloes defense received a big boost within the front seven.
Former Pittsburgh football star, Dayon Hayes, has officially committed to Colorado, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. This is a big pickup for the Buffaloes as Hayes was considered the top pass rusher available in the transfer portal.
“BREAKING: Former Pitt EDGE Dayon Hayes has Committed to Colorado, he tells On3 Sports. Totaled 81 Tackles, 27 TFL, 13 Sacks, & 3 FFs in his career thus far. Was the Top Available EDGE in the Transfer Portal (per On3)”
Dayon Hayes has been a featured EDGE rusher for Pittsburgh in three of the last four seasons. He now finds himself playing for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team, where Hayes should continue playing at a high level. Last season, Hayes finished with 45 total tackles (career high), 4.0 sacks (career high), and one fumble recovery.
It'll be interesting to see how the Buffaloes play next season now that they're in the Big 12 Conference. Deion Sanders brought the spotlight to this program and they're still trying to figure things out. Colorado football still has some exciting firepower on the roster but they'll need to play much more consistently next season if they hope to be competitive.
With that said, look for Dayon Hayes to make an immediate impact for this team. The secondary is looking solid and improving the front seven can go a long way in building this program. Overall, this is a great addition for the Colorado football team.
Colorado football's 2024 season outlook
The Buffaloes garnered a ton of attention last season and played better than oddsmakers believed they would. This upcoming season is crucial for the Colorado football program, as Deion Sanders aims to improve. That might be a tough ask considering this team is now playing in a loaded Big 12 Conference.
Even so, the Colorado football program has some exciting players on the roster. Shedeur Sanders is returning at quarterback and hopes to be one of the best players in the nation next season. Travis Hunter also returns and should make an impact more often than not if he can stay healthy.
The defense should be much improved for next season with Shilo Sanders leading the way at safety. Dayon Hayes is a great addition and has a chance to put up career numbers with the Buffaloes. This team could face some struggles offensively, as the offensive line is still a concern. But at the end of the day, the Colorado football program has the tools to at least improve upon last season.
With that said, look for this team to be competitive from the jump. It's a long season and Deion Sanders has high hopes for his team. As long as the Buffaloes show improvement then that means Sanders' coaching and recruiting style is working.