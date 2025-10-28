The Denver Broncos extended their winning streak to five games with a commanding 44-24 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but the celebration came with one concern. Star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, left the game late in the first half with a pectoral strain.

The organization learned Monday that the injury wasn’t as severe as initially feared. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that tests confirmed a strain rather than a tear, calling it “solid news” for a defense built around its All-Pro anchor.

“#Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, suffered a pec strain in the win over the #Cowboys, per me and @TomPelissero. He’s considered week-to-week and he could land on IR. But solid news.”

Surtain’s injury occurred on a short completion to Cowboys receiver George Pickens when he reached to make a tackle and immediately grabbed his chest. Though ruled out after halftime, he appeared postgame without a sling, a positive sign for his recovery. Sources expect him to miss a few weeks but avoid season-ending surgery.

Article Continues Below

Even without their top defender, Sean Payton’s group delivered another dominant showing. 2025 NFL Draft first-round pick Jahdae Barron stepped in and excelled, intercepting Dak Prescott for his first career pick. Their composure helped sustain Denver’s momentum and showcased the depth of the Broncos defense. Linebacker Alex Singleton led the way with 11 tackles, while the pass rush added two sacks and eight quarterback hits to keep Prescott under constant pressure.

Through eight games, Surtain has allowed only 20 completions on 34 targets for 200 yards and no touchdowns. His presence defines the unit that ranks fifth in scoring defense, surrendering just 18.9 points per game. The upcoming stretch against the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs will test that standard while he heals.

The “solid” diagnosis keeps the Broncos' postseason hopes intact. Coming off last year, when they snapped a nine-year playoff drought with a 10-7 record in the 2024–25 season, the team finished third in the AFC West and fell in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills. Now, with Bo Nix thriving in his second year and the team sitting atop the division, Surtain’s return later this season could provide the spark for an even deeper postseason run.