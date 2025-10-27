When Kenny Minchey lost the starting quarterback competition to redshirt freshman CJ Carr, Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman didn’t offer comfort—he offered perspective. Freeman, who joined the program in 2021 as defensive coordinator under Brian Kelly before being promoted to head coach that December, has built his tenure on accountability and culture. Since taking over, his approach has defined the team’s identity, and during Monday’s media session, he shared the message he gave Minchey—one that continues to shape the Fighting Irish this season.

On3’s Tyler Horka posted a video of Freeman on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighting the life advice the coach shared after Minchey’s setback.

“The greatest gift you can give to yourself is giving something to somebody and expecting nothing in return.”

Life advice with Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman: “The greatest gift you can give to yourself is giving something to somebody and expecting nothing in return.” That’s what Freeman told backup QB Kenny Minchey in relation to supporting starter CJ Carr. These Irish have culture. pic.twitter.com/ZofhWYyTUT — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 27, 2025

That message has become a quiet mantra inside the locker room, reflecting the leadership Freeman both brings and demands, along with the team’s “we over me” mentality. Minchey embraced the challenge, supporting Carr through film study, practice preparation, and sideline communication. Instead of distancing himself, he leaned into his role, helping the freshman grow into the position while maintaining his own readiness.

The results speak for themselves. After opening the season with close losses to Miami (FL) and Texas A&M, the Irish have won five straight to reach 5-2 and No. 12 in the AP Poll. Carr has been steady as the starter, throwing for 1,758 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions with a 166.8 passer rating. Minchey has appeared in three wins—against NC State, Purdue, and Arkansas—completing eight of nine passes for 95 yards and a 177.6 rating.

Social media reaction to Horka’s post was swift. Fans praised the Notre Dame football head coach’s message as a model of accountability and maturity in an era when many players transfer after losing position battles. The clip — which included the caption “These Irish have culture” — drew more than 60,000 views and reinforced what’s working in South Bend.

Freeman’s approach underscores Notre Dame culture built on selflessness, patience, and preparation. His message to Minchey has become symbolic of the team’s midseason turnaround and a reflection of unity over ego. In a college football landscape dominated by NIL headlines and quick exits, Notre Dame football continues to prove that leadership and loyalty still win.