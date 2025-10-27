The 2025 Indiana football season has been magical, and they are on a path to the Big Ten Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers are in the middle of the best season in school history, and while all of the spotlight has been on their offense, this defense has been great. They should also return one of their defensive leaders for the Maryland game.

At his Monday press conference, Curt Cignetti gave a positive update on Aiden Fisher and said he's probable to play against Maryland. With an apparent injury, Fisher exited Indiana's win over UCLA late in the first quarter. He is a tackling machine for the Hoosiers, and if he is available, it would be great for the Hoosiers.

“I would list Aiden Fisher as probable (vs. Maryland),” Cignetti said.

Fisher has started all eight games this season, with 49 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, one interception, and one defensive touchdown that he scored off that interception. Fisher was a preseason All-American and ranks first on the team in quarterback hurries, second in tackles, and fifth in tackles for loss.

The Hoosiers did not necessarily need Fisher against UCLA because they dominated the game. Still, before Fisher exited early due to his injury, he returned an interception for a touchdown on the game's second play and finished with one tackle and 0.5 tackles for loss.

“Fisher made a huge play early in the game,” Cignetti said after the game. “We took him out of precaution. We'll do the X-rays and MRIs and see what those say.”

After the game, Fisher wore a knee brace on his left leg and an elbow brace on his right arm. He remained uniformed on the sidelines after being taken out of the game.

After Fisher left, Indiana quickly appointed Isaiah Jones, also known as “the green dot,” as its in-helmet communicator. Jones received defensive coordinator Bryant Haines' play calls and relayed them to the rest of the defense.

Jones turned in a stellar performance, replacing Fisher, tallying a team-high eight tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one quarterback hurry, and one forced fumble.

Fisher is one of the leaders for this defense, and it is excellent news that he won't miss much time and that they should get him back against Maryland.