After the Ole Miss football team beat the Oklahoma Sooners last Saturday, head coach Brent Venables made an interesting comment in the aftermath of the contest. As Oklahoma took a big tumble in the rankings after the loss to the Ole Miss football team, Venables would claim that the Sooners are the better team, leading to a hilarious response from Lane Kiffin.

On Venables' coach's show on Sunday, he said he “felt” the Sooners were the better team, and when Kiffin was asked about that comment, he would explain why that was an “interesting take.”

“That's an interesting take. That's a hot take,” Kiffin said, via Fox College Football. “I wouldn't have thought people watching it would say that. I felt like one, won at their place in weather that, as a defensive head coach, you would normally wish for, and won by eight points. And I think we left a lot out there. I think we should have won by a couple scores.”

“So, I don't know how he evaluated that game that they were the better team,” Kiffin continued. “I mean, we had way more yards, 21 first downs to 14, and we played, what? 87 plays of offense, and they had one sack and didn't force anything turnovers. That's an interesting take. But whatever he needs to say.”

Ole Miss football's Lane Kiffin continues jabs at Brent Venables

While the Ole Miss football head coach in Kiffin is a rumored coaching candidate for a bevy of positions like the open job for the Florida Gators and now the LSU Tigers, there's no denying the prime focus is on the Rebels. Kiffin would even continue the jabs at Venables after his initial comments.

“Maybe they had the better team last year, too, when we beat them. Sorry,” Kiffin said, via Michael Katz.

“Maybe he had the better team at Oklahoma when we beat them 55-19 in the national championship (at USC),” Kiffin continued. “Maybe. Maybe he had the better team at Clemson when we beat them 45-40 in the national championship at Alabama. Next question, my bad.”

At any rate, the Rebels next face South Carolina next Saturday.