The Heisman Trophy Presentation is coming up. Who are the finalists, who has won the award in the past, and how can you watch the celebration?

The highest individual honor a college football player can win is the Heisman Trophy. There have been 86 Heisman winners throughout college football's history, and the 2023 crop of finalists is just as good as any. In this article, we will explain how you can watch one of the four finalists be crowned as the best player in college football. We will also look at the history of the award and list who has won the Heisman Trophy each year.

2023 Heisman Trophy finalists

On Dec. 4, the four Heisman Trophy finalists were revealed. Per usual, the quarterback position dominated the vote, and rightfully so, too. Not only is the quarterback position the most important in football but there were several great QBs in college football this season. There were even a few deserving quarterbacks who didn't make the final cut. In addition to the three quarterbacks who are Heisman finalists, there is also one receiver. The four Heisman finalists are listed below. All four players made our preseason player rankings list, and all four exceeded expectations. Additionally, three of the four candidates started their careers elsewhere before having a Heisman-caliber season this year.

Bo Nix, quarterback, Oregon

2023 stats: 77.2 completion percentage, 4,145 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, six rushing touchdowns

Before his loss in the Pac-12 Championship, Bo Nix likely would have won the Heisman Trophy. The former Auburn quarterback, in his fifth year as a college starter (second at Oregon), was the nation's best quarterback for much of the season. Despite his loss in the Pac-12, Nix still has a great chance to win the Heisman. He combined both accuracy and volume, as he led the nation in both completions (336) and completion percentage. In fact, his 77.2 percent completion rate is the second-best figure ever.

Marcus Mariota is the only Oregon player to ever be handed the Heisman Trophy. Nix's intelligence and accuracy put him in the position to potentially be the second player with that distinction.

Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver, Ohio State

2023 stats: 67 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards, 15 total touchdowns, 18.1 yards per reception

The only non-quarterback to be named a Heisman finalist this year, Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the most talented player in the nation. Harrison's 14 receiving touchdowns were the second most in the country, and he led the Big Ten in virtually every statistical category. Harrison is an incredible route runner, is a big enough body that he can catch jump ball opportunities, is incredible at navigating the sidelines, excels in the red zone, and has good speed. He truly is a perfect prospect, but his position will probably prevent him from winning the Heisman.

If he wins, Harrison Jr. would become the eighth Ohio State Heisman Trophy winner, which would give the school the most Heisman winners of any school in college football (USC has eight players who have won the award, but Reggie Bush's Heisman was vacated). He would also become only the fifth receiver to win the award. The son of former NFL receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., the younger Harrison might not have been the best receiver this year from a statistical standpoint, but he played with a mediocre quarterback, and the offense heavily relied on their top pass catcher.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback, LSU

2023 stats: 72.2 completion percentage, 3,812 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 1,134 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns

Everybody knew Jayden Daniels was good, but nobody expected him to be this good. The former Arizona State and current LSU quarterback was unstoppable both on his feet and when throwing the football. Daniels is a big play waiting to happen. Not only does he thrive when extending plays and scrambling, but he also led the nation in passing yards per attempt (11.7). Daniels and Nix tied for the lead in passing touchdowns. He led the nation with a QBR of 95.7 as well.

Daniels has a slight edge and is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman because he also adds so much as a running threat. The quarterback became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 yards in the same game. He added 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to his already impressive statistical output as a passer. Joe Burrow most recently won the Heisman as a Tiger, but Billy Cannon also won the award in 1959.

Michael Penix Jr., quarterback, Washington

2023 stats: 65.7 completion percentage, 4,218 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, three rushing touchdowns

Like both Nix and Daniels, Penix Jr. has spent the last two years of his long collegiate career on a team different from where he started. The former Indiana player played in his sixth season of college football this year. He led Washington to an undefeated record and a berth in the College Football Playoff, and his most recent victory was over Oregon and Heisman contender Bo Nix. In fact, Oregon's only other loss in the season was to Penix Jr. and Washington.

Penix Jr. doesn't add much with his legs, but he torched defenses with his arm all season. The quarterback led the nation in passing yards. He looks to be the first Washington player to ever win the Heisman, but the odds are against him because of his lack of rushing ability and his relatively high number of interceptions. Penix Jr. famously said after his Pac-12 win that, “They tried to write us off, but we ain't write back.” The same mindset stands true for his Heisman outlook.

How to watch the Heisman Trophy Presentation

We will find out who will win the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 9 as the Heisman trophy Celebration is at 8 p.m. ET on that day. ESPN will be showing the presentation.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: New York City, New York

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Complete list of Heisman Trophy winners

1935: Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago

1935: Larry Kelley, TE, Yale

1937: Clinton Frank, HB, Yale

1938: Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU

1939: Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa

1940: Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan

1941: Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota

1942: Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia

1943: Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame

1944: Nes Horvath, HB, Ohio State

1945: Doc Blanchard, FB, Army

1946: Glenn Davis, RB, Army

1947: John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame

1948: Doak Walker, RB, SMU

1949: Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame

1950: Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State

1951: Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton

1952: Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma

1953: John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame

1954: Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin

1955: Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State

1956: Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame

1957: John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M

1958: Pete Dawkins, RB, Army

1959: Billy Cannon, RB, LSU

1960: Joe Bellino, RB, Navy

1961: Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse

1962: Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State

1963: Roger Staubach, QB, Navy

1064: John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame

1965: Mike Garrett, RB, USC

1966: Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida

1967: Gary Beban, QB, UCLA

1968: O.J. Simpson, RB, USC

1969: Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma

1970: Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford

1971: Patt Sullivan, QB, Auburn

1972: Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska

1973: John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State

1974: Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

1975: Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State

1976: Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh

1977: Earl Campbell, RB, Texas

1978: Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma

1979: Charles White, RB, USC

1980: George Rogers, RB, South Carolina

1981: Marcus Allen, RB, USC

1982: Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia

1983: Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska

1984: Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College

1985: Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn

1986: Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami

1987: Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame

1988: Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State

1989: Andre Ware, QB, Houston

1990: Ty Detmer, BYU, QB

1991: Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan

1992: Gino Torretta, QB, Miami

1993: Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State

1994: Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado

1995: Eddie George, RB, Ohio State

1996: Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida

1997: Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan

1998: Ricky Williams, RB, Texas

1999: Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin

2000: Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State

2001: Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska

2002: Carson Palmer, QB, USC

2003: Jason White, QB, Oklahoma

2004: Matt Leinart, QB, USC

2005: Reggie White, RB, USC *vacated

2006: Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State

2007: Tim Tebow, QB, Florida

2008: Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma

2009: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

2010: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn

2011: Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor

2012: Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M

2013: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State

2014: Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon

2015: Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

2016: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

2017: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2018: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2019: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2020: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

2021: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2022: Caleb Williams, QB, USC