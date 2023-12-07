The highest individual honor a college football player can win is the Heisman Trophy. There have been 86 Heisman winners throughout college football's history, and the 2023 crop of finalists is just as good as any. In this article, we will explain how you can watch one of the four finalists be crowned as the best player in college football. We will also look at the history of the award and list who has won the Heisman Trophy each year.
2023 Heisman Trophy finalists
On Dec. 4, the four Heisman Trophy finalists were revealed. Per usual, the quarterback position dominated the vote, and rightfully so, too. Not only is the quarterback position the most important in football but there were several great QBs in college football this season. There were even a few deserving quarterbacks who didn't make the final cut. In addition to the three quarterbacks who are Heisman finalists, there is also one receiver. The four Heisman finalists are listed below. All four players made our preseason player rankings list, and all four exceeded expectations. Additionally, three of the four candidates started their careers elsewhere before having a Heisman-caliber season this year.
Bo Nix, quarterback, Oregon
2023 stats: 77.2 completion percentage, 4,145 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, six rushing touchdowns
Before his loss in the Pac-12 Championship, Bo Nix likely would have won the Heisman Trophy. The former Auburn quarterback, in his fifth year as a college starter (second at Oregon), was the nation's best quarterback for much of the season. Despite his loss in the Pac-12, Nix still has a great chance to win the Heisman. He combined both accuracy and volume, as he led the nation in both completions (336) and completion percentage. In fact, his 77.2 percent completion rate is the second-best figure ever.
Marcus Mariota is the only Oregon player to ever be handed the Heisman Trophy. Nix's intelligence and accuracy put him in the position to potentially be the second player with that distinction.
Marvin Harrison Jr., wide receiver, Ohio State
2023 stats: 67 receptions, 1,211 receiving yards, 15 total touchdowns, 18.1 yards per reception
The only non-quarterback to be named a Heisman finalist this year, Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the most talented player in the nation. Harrison's 14 receiving touchdowns were the second most in the country, and he led the Big Ten in virtually every statistical category. Harrison is an incredible route runner, is a big enough body that he can catch jump ball opportunities, is incredible at navigating the sidelines, excels in the red zone, and has good speed. He truly is a perfect prospect, but his position will probably prevent him from winning the Heisman.
If he wins, Harrison Jr. would become the eighth Ohio State Heisman Trophy winner, which would give the school the most Heisman winners of any school in college football (USC has eight players who have won the award, but Reggie Bush's Heisman was vacated). He would also become only the fifth receiver to win the award. The son of former NFL receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., the younger Harrison might not have been the best receiver this year from a statistical standpoint, but he played with a mediocre quarterback, and the offense heavily relied on their top pass catcher.
Jayden Daniels, quarterback, LSU
2023 stats: 72.2 completion percentage, 3,812 passing yards, 40 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 1,134 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns
Everybody knew Jayden Daniels was good, but nobody expected him to be this good. The former Arizona State and current LSU quarterback was unstoppable both on his feet and when throwing the football. Daniels is a big play waiting to happen. Not only does he thrive when extending plays and scrambling, but he also led the nation in passing yards per attempt (11.7). Daniels and Nix tied for the lead in passing touchdowns. He led the nation with a QBR of 95.7 as well.
Daniels has a slight edge and is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman because he also adds so much as a running threat. The quarterback became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and rush for 200 yards in the same game. He added 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground to his already impressive statistical output as a passer. Joe Burrow most recently won the Heisman as a Tiger, but Billy Cannon also won the award in 1959.
Michael Penix Jr., quarterback, Washington
2023 stats: 65.7 completion percentage, 4,218 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, three rushing touchdowns
Like both Nix and Daniels, Penix Jr. has spent the last two years of his long collegiate career on a team different from where he started. The former Indiana player played in his sixth season of college football this year. He led Washington to an undefeated record and a berth in the College Football Playoff, and his most recent victory was over Oregon and Heisman contender Bo Nix. In fact, Oregon's only other loss in the season was to Penix Jr. and Washington.
Penix Jr. doesn't add much with his legs, but he torched defenses with his arm all season. The quarterback led the nation in passing yards. He looks to be the first Washington player to ever win the Heisman, but the odds are against him because of his lack of rushing ability and his relatively high number of interceptions. Penix Jr. famously said after his Pac-12 win that, “They tried to write us off, but we ain't write back.” The same mindset stands true for his Heisman outlook.
How to watch the Heisman Trophy Presentation
We will find out who will win the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 9 as the Heisman trophy Celebration is at 8 p.m. ET on that day. ESPN will be showing the presentation.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 9 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: New York City, New York
TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)
Complete list of Heisman Trophy winners
1935: Jay Berwanger, RB, Chicago
1935: Larry Kelley, TE, Yale
1937: Clinton Frank, HB, Yale
1938: Davey O'Brien, QB, TCU
1939: Nile Kinnick, RB, Iowa
1940: Tom Harmon, RB, Michigan
1941: Bruce Smith, RB, Minnesota
1942: Frank Sinkwich, RB, Georgia
1943: Angelo Bertelli, QB, Notre Dame
1944: Nes Horvath, HB, Ohio State
1945: Doc Blanchard, FB, Army
1946: Glenn Davis, RB, Army
1947: John Lujack, QB, Notre Dame
1948: Doak Walker, RB, SMU
1949: Leon Hart, TE, Notre Dame
1950: Vic Janowicz, RB, Ohio State
1951: Dick Kazmaier, RB, Princeton
1952: Billy Vessels, RB, Oklahoma
1953: John Lattner, RB, Notre Dame
1954: Alan Ameche, FB, Wisconsin
1955: Howard Cassady, RB, Ohio State
1956: Paul Hornung, QB, Notre Dame
1957: John David Crow, RB, Texas A&M
1958: Pete Dawkins, RB, Army
1959: Billy Cannon, RB, LSU
1960: Joe Bellino, RB, Navy
1961: Ernie Davis, RB, Syracuse
1962: Terry Baker, QB, Oregon State
1963: Roger Staubach, QB, Navy
1064: John Huarte, QB, Notre Dame
1965: Mike Garrett, RB, USC
1966: Steve Spurrier, QB, Florida
1967: Gary Beban, QB, UCLA
1968: O.J. Simpson, RB, USC
1969: Steve Owens, RB, Oklahoma
1970: Jim Plunkett, QB, Stanford
1971: Patt Sullivan, QB, Auburn
1972: Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska
1973: John Cappelletti, RB, Penn State
1974: Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1975: Archie Griffin, RB, Ohio State
1976: Tony Dorsett, RB, Pittsburgh
1977: Earl Campbell, RB, Texas
1978: Billy Sims, RB, Oklahoma
1979: Charles White, RB, USC
1980: George Rogers, RB, South Carolina
1981: Marcus Allen, RB, USC
1982: Herschel Walker, RB, Georgia
1983: Mike Rozier, RB, Nebraska
1984: Doug Flutie, QB, Boston College
1985: Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn
1986: Vinny Testaverde, QB, Miami
1987: Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame
1988: Barry Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State
1989: Andre Ware, QB, Houston
1990: Ty Detmer, BYU, QB
1991: Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan
1992: Gino Torretta, QB, Miami
1993: Charlie Ward, QB, Florida State
1994: Rashaan Salaam, RB, Colorado
1995: Eddie George, RB, Ohio State
1996: Danny Wuerffel, QB, Florida
1997: Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan
1998: Ricky Williams, RB, Texas
1999: Ron Dayne, RB, Wisconsin
2000: Chris Weinke, QB, Florida State
2001: Eric Crouch, QB, Nebraska
2002: Carson Palmer, QB, USC
2003: Jason White, QB, Oklahoma
2004: Matt Leinart, QB, USC
2005: Reggie White, RB, USC *vacated
2006: Troy Smith, QB, Ohio State
2007: Tim Tebow, QB, Florida
2008: Sam Bradford, QB, Oklahoma
2009: Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama
2010: Cam Newton, QB, Auburn
2011: Robert Griffin III, QB, Baylor
2012: Johnny Manziel, QB, Texas A&M
2013: Jameis Winston, QB, Florida State
2014: Marcus Mariota, QB, Oregon
2015: Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
2016: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
2017: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2018: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
2019: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2020: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
2021: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2022: Caleb Williams, QB, USC