Michael Penix Jr. didn't forget to address their doubters after Washington football beat Oregon on Friday for the Pac-12 Championship. Making things even better, he went full Geno Smith in his message to the critics.

The Huskies quarterback powered Washington to the 34-31 win over Oregon, finishing with one touchdown and one interception after completing 27 of his 39 passes for 319 yards. Of course the highlight of the game was Penix's lone TD pass, since it put the game out of reach for the Ducks.

In the fourth quarter, with Washington football leading 27-24, Penix staged an incredible 12-play drive that resulted to 82 yards and the game-sealing TD pass to Quentin Moore. While Oregon tried to fight back, their last-ditch comeback effort fell short.

Penix's performance allowed him to bag the Pac-12 MVP award, and rightfully so. What made it more awesome, however, was his speech after winning the honor. Michael Penix repeated what his fellow Seattle quarterback Geno Smith said before after an impressive start back during the 2022 season.

“They tried to write us off, but we ain't write back,” Penix exclaimed with a smile on his face, via Barstool Sports.

Penix couldn't have said it any better, and he couldn't have chosen the perfect time to fire the message as well. After all, Washington football left no doubt in everyone's mind that they are one of the best teams this 2023 season. Their 13-0 record–including two wins against Oregon football–prove just that.

Of course the mission is far from over for Washington. They are likely to make the College Football Playoffs now, though they shouldn't be lacking in confidence when the big games start.