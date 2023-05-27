It’s finally here. The 107th edition of the Indy 500 will take place on Sunday, May 28th in Speedway, Indiana after a thrilling qualifying race last weekend where current points leader Alek Palou made history. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is never short of excitement and that will most certainly be the case once again. Below, we’ll lay out the time, TV channel, how to stream, and give some analysis into the drivers.
Indy 500 time, TV channel, how to stream
The race is scheduled to begin at 11 AM ET. You can watch it on NBC or Universo. Indy 500 can also be streamed on Peacock or Fubo, subcriptions required for both. You can also stream on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.
Indy 500 Drivers & Analysis
There are 33 drivers in total who will be on the track come Sunday. Last Sunday’s qualifying what position they will start in. The top 10 for the starting grid goes as follows:
- Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
- Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
- Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Takuma Sato (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
- Tony Kanaan (66), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
- Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Palou is the current IndyCar Series leader with 174 points, notching one win, four top-fives, and five top-10 finishes this season. The Spaniard won the road course here on May 13th as well. He’s the betting favorite to win Indy 500. As for last year’s race, Palou was ninth and even led for 47 laps.
Pato O’Ward is another name to watch. He’s yet to win a race this year but has strung together several impressive performances. O’Ward has a track record of success at Indianapolis 500 as well, finishing in sixth, fourth, and second in three career starts.
Marcus Ericsson is the reigning champion at Indianapolis, therefore he cannot be counted out. He’s having another respectable campaign, occupying third place in the standings and sitting just 19 points off Palou. The Swede won St. Petersburg and also had several other decent finishes.
Takuma Sato is having a rough season but he’s one of the most successful drivers of the lot at Indy 500, collecting two career wins in 2017 and 2020. If his victories do come in three-year increments, perhaps he’s in for another? This is also Sato’s third team at Indianapolis he’s driving with.
Make sure to tune in Sunday for arguably the biggest motosports event in the world.