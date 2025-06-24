New York Mets pitcher Sean Manaea is getting some bad news. The Mets pitcher has battled injury for quite some time, and doesn't appear ready yet to return to the roster. Manaea has loose body in an elbow, per Newsday.

This latest setback for the pitcher was discovered in an MRI. There is good news, however, as the pitcher appears to be moving toward possibly doing some rehab work within the next week.

“David Stearns said this shouldn't set Manaea back too far. They believe he can throw next week and potentially be activated if all goes well,” Laura Albanaese wrote for the outlet.

Manaea hasn't pitched a MLB game this year, due to oblique problems. He has done well in his rehab, including a fantastic performance for Triple-A Syracuse on June 19. He retired 15 batters in a row in that contest.

Last season, the Mets pitcher was on fire. He finished the season with a 12-6 record, and a 3.47 ERA.

The Mets are in a slump right now

New York has struggled in recent weeks. The team has lost nine of their last 10 games. The Mets are now in second in the National League East, after leading the division for quite some time.

New York is just too quiet with their bats, during this stretch.

“We're relying so much on our top guys,” team manager Carlos Mendoza said, per ESPN. “And we have a lot of guys in the bottom of the lineup that are going through it right now. And when that happens, once you get past the fourth or fifth batter, we're having a hard time creating opportunities, creating chances for us, and it's hard to score like that. We've been talking about, when we were playing well, how deep our lineup was. Now, we got a few guys that are struggling.”

The club is trying to head back to the NLCS, where it went last season before bowing to the Dodgers. New York would love to have Manaea in the rotation right now to help, but it seems like that won't happen just yet.

The Mets host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.