The Las Vegas Raiders have work to do with their roster, and head coach Pete Carroll is staying on top of things. Included in the mix is the 73-year-old Carroll’s embracing of AI.

Carroll said it’s a growing part of the game, according to nytimes.com.

“It’s just such a wide-open domain to kind of figure things out and do things new, take advantage and utilize everything you can think of,” Carroll said. “That’s something I like, man. If you’re not curious, you’re not growing. The last thing I’m going to do is ignore AI.”

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll staying on cutting edge

Many NFL teams are using AI these days, according to a post on X by The Athletic.

Thomas Dimitroff estimates that 75 percent of NFL teams are using some sort of artificial intelligence in their weekly preparation but that most are using it only at the most basic level.

But a revolution is coming — and the game could be changed forever.

Carroll hired Ryan Pagnanetti as the team’s “Head Coach Research Specialist.” A better term may be AI Coordinator.

“I don’t think when I was hired the idea was, ‘This is our AI guy,’ ” Paganetti said. “But there is no doubt whatsoever that I am going to be using AI every single day. And probably in increasingly larger amounts every month that goes by.

“It almost might be a blockbuster moment. Where some coaches … roles are replaced entirely. That’s an issue in all sorts of industries where AI is just better and more accurate. I think that is going to happen with the football industry, to some degree.”

Paganetti said he believes AI will influence a Super Bowl victory in the coming years.

“I feel pretty confident saying some team is going to win a Super Bowl in the next few years utilizing AI at a very high rate,” Paganetti said. “Significantly higher than it has ever been used before. It’s really an opportunity to differentiate yourself from a team that might have a more talented roster or better coaches or whatnot. There is going to be more and more separation with teams that are bought in.”

Of course, it will be difficult to blame AI. Imagine a head coach saying, “I didn't want to blitz. But the AI said I should. So we did.” That wouldn't work well for the fans, would it?