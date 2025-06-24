The Chicago Cubs lost 8-2 to the St Louis Cardinals on Monday, marking their fourth loss in five games. Despite their first-place standing in the NL Central, Monday's loss was concerning. Chicago saw Ben Brown allow eight runs in five innings, nuking their opportunity to win. On Tuesday, the Cubs demoted Brown and reinstated Porter Hodge from the injured list, according to Taylor McGregor of Maruqee Sports Network.

“Cubs optioned Ben Brown to Triple-A Iowa. Porter Hodge reinstated from 15-day IL,” McGregor reported.

Hodge was a star for the Cubs last season in 39 relief appearances. He posted a 1.88 ERA in 43 innings, striking out 52 batters. Along with Ryan Pressly, he should be an important piece of a solid Chicago bullpen. But his first 21 appearances this season were not as strong, with a 5.12 ERA in 19.1 innings.

Brown is another success story from 2024 that has struggled this year. In eight starts and seven relief appearances, he had a .358 ERA. In 14 starts and two relief appearances this year, he has a 6.13 ERA. That includes allowing six or more runs five times this season, ending on Monday.

The Cubs have struggled with their starting pitching this season, mostly due to injuries. Justin Steele is out for the season with an elbow injury, and Shota Imanaga has not pitched since May 4 with a hamstring injury. They are likely going to add a starter at the deadline, but Brown's struggles have highlighted the need for it.

The Cubs made one of the most significant trades of the offseason, picking up Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. He is a free agent at the end of the year, so Chicago has to go all-in when they have the opportunity. Getting a pitcher at the deadline would be an all-in move, and Brown's demotion shows their urgency to win now.