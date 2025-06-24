Taylor Swift isn’t just showing up at games anymore. She’s now part of the offseason action. On Monday night in Nashville, the global pop icon popped into the background of a photo taken at an afterparty for Tight End University, the NFL training summit launched by her boyfriend Travis Kelce alongside George Kittle and Greg Olsen, NewsBreak reports.

Sporting a green plaid two-piece, Swift was all smiles as she mingled with guests. But her playful photobomb in a snapshot shared by Tommy Banker, an account executive at The Lab Sports Performance, quickly grabbed the internet’s attention.

It’s been exactly one year since Kelce famously joined Swift on stage during her Eras Tour stop, where he went viral for his tuxedo-clad cameo. On this night, Swift returned the favor with her signature blend of humor and warmth, attending the kickoff celebration for an event that has become one of the most respected offseason meetups in the NFL.

Love, laughter, and Tight End U

Tight End University, now in its fifth year, is more than just a football camp. It’s a four-day experience where 75 current and former NFL tight ends gather to improve their craft through film study, on-field drills, and recovery strategies. The program, started in 2021, has become a destination for players looking to sharpen their skills and build camaraderie.

This year’s event began with a reception at a glitzy Nashville venue, hosted by Kelce and friends. While it’s unclear how long Swift has been in town, her presence at the welcome party sent a clear message. She’s showing up for Kelce just like he’s done for her.

The couple has spent recent months making headlines for their travels and appearances. From dinner dates in New York to watching the Stanley Cup Final together, they’ve shown that fame and romance can coexist with purpose and partnership. Swift’s appearance at TEU adds another chapter to their story, one where music and football blend seamlessly with affection and mutual respect.