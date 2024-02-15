According to reports, the Howard Bison are scheduled to face off against Eddie George and the Tennessee State Tigers for their homecoming game in 2024.

For their 2024 homecoming game, the Howard Bison will take on Eddie George and the Tennessee State Tigers. The university's newsroom staff just unveiled the Tigers as their homecoming opponent, which will take place on Oct. 19. The 2024 homecoming game for Howard marks their 100th anniversary, dating back to Nov. 27, 1924, when the Bison played Lincoln University for their very first homecoming game.

The game is the start of a home-and-home series between the two schools. After Howard's homecoming on Oct. 19, the Bison will travel to Nashville to play the Tigers on Oct. 18, 2025. These particular universities have only played each other once before. The reigning MEAC Champions will be looking to even the score after Tennessee State soundly beat Howard 45-0 back in 2001.

“Coming off the 2023 season that saw us win the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and play in the Celebration Bowl for the first time, we are extremely excited about the upcoming 2024 season,” said Howard Athletic Direction Kery Davis. “We know how much alumni and Bison fans look forward to Homecoming and we know this game will generate a lot of interest. We are determined to avenge that loss to Tennessee State from 2001 and be on track to repeat as MEAC Champions.”

“Each year, Homecoming brings so many people together to celebrate what makes Howard University so special,” said Howard's senior vice president of Development and Alumni Relations David P. Bennett. “Each day of the week will be filled with activities that really speak to the spirit of Howard University and the impact it has had on our culture. We hope everyone saves the date and gets ready for a week of festivities 100 years in the making.”