Howard University is celebrating the 1993 Bison football team during this year's homecoming per a statement by the institution. The 1993 Howard Bison, led by former head coach Steve Wilson and then-quarterback Jay Walker, is one of the best teams in the history of the institution as they went undefeated in the 1993 season. Their play clinched the team a birth in the 1993 Division I-AA (now called FCS) playoffs for the first and only time in school history. They were eliminated from the playoffs after a 28-14 loss to Marshall University.

The undefeated 1993 team will be honored during halftime of the Norfolk State vs. Howard homecoming contest, celebrating 30 years since their historic season. Walker, now an ESPN analyst primarily covering HBCU football, will be commentating the game for ESPN+ and spoke about the honor.

“I am especially happy for the members of the team. It is a defining moment for me, but I know that it means a lot to the members of the team.”

Neal Downing, one of the co-captains of the 1993 team, also spoke highly of the homecoming honor.

“Being a part of that experience and to be honored by Howard is very humbling. Howard University afforded us so many opportunities to represent it throughout the world. So being part of history just adds to the whole experience.”

The 1993 Howard University football team had a season worthy of a movie. Walker and the Bison won a 38-36 offensive shootout with Steve McNair and his Alcorn State Braves. The Bison survived a vintage McNair performance where he threw for 299 yards and one passing touchdown and ran for three touchdowns. Walker's stat line didn't pop out as much in the game (8/17, 107 yards) but he orchestrated a game-winning scoring drive that put kicker Jason DeCuir in position to win the game and put Howard up 38-36.

The Bison also pulled off a miraculous comeback 44-41 victory over Towson University and Walker threw the game-winning touchdown to senior transfer wide receiver Germaine Kohn for a touchdown. Walker also secured a thrilling 41-35 homecoming crashing victory for Howard as he ran a late-game touchdown untouched that secured a 41-35 victory.

The Bison are one of the best teams in HBCU football history and the Howard faithful at homecoming this weekend will surely give the HBCU heroes their flowers.