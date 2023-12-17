After a remarkable season, Howard's Kenny Gallop Jr. has won the Aeneas Williams Award given to the best defensive back in Division I HBCU Football.

After a spectacular season for the Bison that ended with a defeat in the Celebration Bowl, Kenny Gallop Jr. has been announced as the winner of the 2023 Aeneas Williams Award. Gallop is the second recipient of this award, joining last year's recipient Khalil Baker of North Carolina Central.

The top defensive back in Division I HBCU football receives the award, recognizing their on-field performance, athletic ability, and character, courtesy of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. Gallop was one of 19 players that was highlighted on the award's watchlist in August.

Kenny Gallop Jr. had a phenomenal senior season playing for the Howard Bison. In just 11 games, he recorded 65 total tackles (40 solo, 23 assist), 1.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 3 interceptions for 26 yards, and defended 3 passes. His play helped Howard have the best pass defense in the MEAC. He was also selected for the second team of the FCS Football Central All-America Team. Additionally, he was listed as a semifinalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which recognizes the outstanding defensive player in the FCS. He was tied for thirteenth in the voting results for the award.

Along with the accolades received for his play this season, Gallop has a great chance to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft or signed as an undrafted free agent. North Carolina Central alumnus and ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid ranked Gallop 7th on his Top Ten HBCU Prospects List in August.

Kenny Gallop Jr. will be honored at the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet in Oklahoma City on February 6th. This event is in conjunction with Trey Taylor of Air Force, the winner of this year's Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and the Chickasaw Nation are proud to celebrate their achievements.