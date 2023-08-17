The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) just revealed the 2nd Annual Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List per a release by the organization. Handpicked by a dedicated screening committee in collaboration with DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, the award is given to the best defensive back in Division I HBCU Football. Last year, North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker won the honor. Baker averaged a team-high 61 tackles (43 solo) as well as 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups. Baker is a favorite to win the award again as the Eagles look to repeat as both the MEAC champion and Celebration Bowl champion.
The award is named after Aeneas Williams, a Southern University alumnus and NFL veteran. Williams was drafted to the NFL in 1991 by the then-Phoenix Cardinals with the 59th pick. He went on to play for the Cardinals from 1991-2000 and then finished his career with the then-St. Louis Rams, eventually retiring in 2004. Williams finished his career with 795 total tackles and 55 interceptions and 13 defensive touchdowns.
The full list of players featured on the watchlist is below.
|Player
|HBCU
|Khalil Baker
|North Carolina Central
|Kendall Bohler
|Florida A&M
|Jordan Carter
|Southern
|Kriston Davis
|Southern
|Carlvainsky Decius
|Morgan State
|Kenny Gallop Jr
|Howard
|Josh Green
|Tennessee State
|Esaias Guthrie
|Jackson State
|Romell Harris-Freeman
|Delaware State
|Omari Hill-Robinson
|Bethune-Cookman
|Robert Jones III
|Howard
|Adrian Maddox
|Alabama State
|Chauncey Moore
|Alabama State
|Javan Morgan
|Florida A&M
|Byron Perkins
|Hampton
|Bryce Phillips
|Tennessee State
|Karon Prunty
|North Carolina A&T
|Manny Smith
|North Carolina Central
|Jordan Toles
|Morgan State