The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) just revealed the 2nd Annual Aeneas Williams Award Preseason Watch List per a release by the organization. Handpicked by a dedicated screening committee in collaboration with DraftHBCUPlayers and the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, the award is given to the best defensive back in Division I HBCU Football. Last year, North Carolina Central defensive back Khalil Baker won the honor. Baker averaged a team-high 61 tackles (43 solo) as well as 4 interceptions and 9 pass breakups. Baker is a favorite to win the award again as the Eagles look to repeat as both the MEAC champion and Celebration Bowl champion.

The award is named after Aeneas Williams, a Southern University alumnus and NFL veteran. Williams was drafted to the NFL in 1991 by the then-Phoenix Cardinals with the 59th pick. He went on to play for the Cardinals from 1991-2000 and then finished his career with the then-St. Louis Rams, eventually retiring in 2004. Williams finished his career with 795 total tackles and 55 interceptions and 13 defensive touchdowns.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The full list of players featured on the watchlist is below.