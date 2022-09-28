HoYoverse to hold GENSHIN CONCERT in October

Shiro SAGISU will be headlining the Genshin Concert this October, recreating Genshin Impact soundtracks to commemorate the game’s two-year anniversary since launch.

HoYoverse will be holding the Genshin Concert 2022 – Melodies of an Endless Journey on October 2, 2022, broadcasted live worldwide on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel. The show will start at 12:00 noon (UTC+8) or October 1, 9:00 PM PT and October 2, midnight ET. To make the concert extra special, HoYoverse and HOYO-MiX invited the world-famous composer, arranger, and music producer Shiro SAGISU (Neon Genesis Evangelion, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc) to serve as the concert’s Music Director. The Hollywood Chamber Orchestra and other talented musicians around the world will bring to life the melodies that accompany players in Teyvat.

Genshin Impact’s music is composed and produced by Yu-Peng Chen and HOYO-MiX. HoYoverse will soon release its thirteenth album that focuses on the music from Sumeru, introduced in Genshin Impact version 3.0.

With an approximate runtime of 75 minutes long, the Genshin Concert 2022 will feature authentic renditions and creative adaptations of Genshin Impact soundtracks. As seen in the trailer, the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra will give classic symphonic performances, conducted by award-winning music conductor and composer, Eímear Noone, who is best known for her extensive work on video game music.

“Creating music for Genshin Impacthas always been an endless exploration for me and the HOYO-MiX team,” says Yu-Peng Chen. “In the past year, as Inazuma and Sumeru unfolded, we’ve strived to enrich the Genshin Impactmusic with inspirations drawn from all over the world. I’m excited to see how these soundtracks resonate with musicians and players across the world.”

Shiro SAGISU also expressed his excitement about this collaboration.

“The original Genshin Impactsoundtracks fitperfectly into the actual in-game scenes and ambiance, and also provide much to imagine beyond the game,” says Shiro SAGISU. “Together with the HOYO-MiX team and global artists, we’ve tried different touches to the music, weaving elements of pop music, rock, and jazz into it. Hopefully, we can create a refreshing and fun experience for the players.”

