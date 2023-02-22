Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had to withdraw from playing in the World Baseball Classic with Team USA, and manager Dave Roberts detailed the team’s plan with Kershaw for spring training as a result.

Clayton Kershaw came into camp “in a really good spot,” Dave Roberts said, via David Vassegh. He will take a “little step back I think is the thought we’re at now.”

Kershaw was ramping up for the World Baseball Classic before he withdrew, so it makes sense that things will slow down for him now. The Dodgers open their season on March 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, so there is plenty of time for Kershaw to be ready for the start of the season.

Kershaw himself said the reason he withdrew from participating with Team USA is not health related. It stems from Kershaw not being able to secure an insurance policy, according to Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

“Super disappointing,” Kershaw said via Toribio. “We tried a lot of different things, all sides really tried to make it work and nothing is wrong with me. It just didn’t work out. I really wanted to do it. I really wanted to be a part of that groups. [It’s] probably my last chance to do it, so I really wanted to do it. But it just didn’t work out for a number of reasons. Disappointing, but that’s OK. I’ll be ready for the season and be ready go.”

While Kershaw is disappointed to not participate in the World Baseball Classic, he should have no problems getting ready for the Dodgers’ first regular season series against the Diamondbacks.