Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze offered his own take on the Michael Oher-Tuohy family situation. Earlier this week former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher, who's life became the subject of the movie, “The Blind Side,” sued the Tuohy family. According to Oher, the Tuohy family never actually adopted him, but instead fooled him into a conservatorship which gave them access to his money and decisions.

Oher also claims he did not see any of the royalties from the film, though this claim has been disputed by the Tuohy family and book author Michael Lewis. Since the lawsuit came out, Sean and Leigh-Anne Tuohy have ended the conservatorship.

Hugh Freeze, who coached Michael Oher in football at Briarcrest High School, knew both Michael and the Tuohy family well. Freeze was so connected to Oher that he wound up becoming an assistant coach at Ole Miss while the offensive tackle played college football there.

Following the news of the lawsuit, Freeze offered his own take that showed support for both sides.

“I love Michael Oher. And I love the Tuoys. I think it's sad and I certainly don't claim to know all the ins and outs of adoption and conservatory … I know what I witnessed and I witnessed a family that totally took in a young man,” via Justin Lee of the Opelika-Auburn News.

“He says if Michael calls Sean and Leigh Anne right now to work it out, he thinks they'd hug him and figure it out. ‘Whatever happens will happen. … I love both sides of it.'”