The heartwarming story that inspired the book and movie The Blindside is continuing down an ugly path as former NFL player Michael Oher is suing his former guardians, Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy, over a conservatorship that allegedly cost Oher millions. In the latest twist, the Tuohy family lawyers have announced Sean and Leigh Anne’s attention to end that conservatorship.

Oher’s claims in his suit revolve around his assertion that the Tuohy family tricked him into signing the conservatorship papers shortly after he turned 18 while he thought he was signing papers for the family to legally adopt him. As USA Today notes, “Legal experts have said there is no basis for the conservatorship to exist.”

The attorneys for Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy have said that “the conservatorship was a means of protection for Oher to attend Ole Miss, the couple’s alma mater, and that the maneuver would make him part of the family.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

As part of the conservatorship ending, Oher is suing for any money made by the Tuohy family during the conservatorship, mainly any money made by selling the rights to Oher’s life story for The Blindside.

In addition to announcing the end of the conservatorship, the Touhy’s lawyers have also laid out the basis of their defense.

“Michael got every dime, every dime he had coming,” Attorney Randall Fishman said. “They don’t need his money. They’ve never needed his money. Mr. Tuohy sold his company for $220 million.”

The only issue with that last piece is that — without knowing anything about Michael Oher or the Touhy’s current financial situation — you could make the same argument for the former offensive lineman, who made $34,506,875 in his eight-year NFL career.