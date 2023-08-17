The biggest sports news story of the week lies at the cross section of sport and pop culture, as the smash-hit book and movie “The Blind Side” made headlines with the revelation that star subject Michael Oher was suing the Tuohy family.

Now, best-selling author Michael Lewis, who originally brought the story to the masses in his 2006 book, is speaking out in support of the family amid the allegations from the former NFL tackle.

“Everybody should be mad at the Hollywood studio system,” Lewis told the Washington Post. “Michael Oher should join the writers strike. It’s outrageous how Hollywood accounting works, but the money is not in the Tuohys’ pockets.”

Lewis explained the financial settlements that both parties received from the Warner Bros. studio, saying he and the Tuohy's received only $350k each after agent fees and taxes, despite the 2009 movie adaptation grossing nearly half a billion dollars over the years.

Some have theorized that Oher strategically timed the lawsuit up with his new book tour, which was swarmed with spectators the day after the suit went viral.

“What I feel really sad about is I watched the whole thing up close,” Lewis said. “They showered him with resources and love. That he’s suspicious of them is breathtaking. The state of mind one has to be in to do that — I feel sad for him.”

The Tuohy family alleged that Oher attempted a “shakedown effort” for a $15 million windfall, saying he would publicly ruin their image if they didn't pay him movie profits, according to a statement from their lawyer. The Tuohy's have previously claimed that they deposited Oher's share into a trust set up for his son. After the initial outcry subsides, it will likely lead to an extensive legal battle before any resolution is reached between the two sides.