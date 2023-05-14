Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Check out everything you need to know about the Lemmings-like Humanity, including its release date, gameplay, and story details.

Humanity Release Date: May 16, 2023

Humanity will have a release date of May 16, 2023, coming out on PC through Steam, and exclusively on the PlayStation for consoles, including PS4, PS5, PS VR, and PS VR2. The game will also be coming out on Day One on PS+. The game is developed by tha ltd., and published by Enhance.

Humanity Gameplay

Humanity is a real-time puzzle game where players take control of a guide dog, shepherding crowds of humans like sheep, played from an isometric third-person perspective. Humans spawn from a portal of sorts and march forward aimlessly… until you instruct them what to do. Leave instructions on how the Humans will move and have them march, turn, jump, push objects, float, shoot, and climb their way to the goal: yet another portal that (we assume) brings them to a better place.

Compared a lot to the old-school game like Lemmings, Humanity allows players more flexibility in their exploration and trials, as they are allowed to lose their Humans with no problems – they simply respawn from the starting point when they fall or get squished by larger objects. However, the game’s completionist task includes the shepherding of tall, large, glistening gold men that the player will have to lead to the exit without losing them, as they do not respawn.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Apart from the game’s 90 story-mode stages, Humanity will feature community-created levels, exponentially enhancing the game’s longevity and replayability. On top of that, Humanity is also playable on virtual reality, allowing you a perspective towering over the crowds of Humans, making you feel like a god above the anti-like people; although you still control the adorable little shepherd dog like usual.

Humanity Story

The story starts when a Shiba Inu notices a food store employee having a hard time encouraging patrons to try their food. Noticing this, the Shiba Inu leads crowds of people into the store, solving the employee’s problems. Or at least, that’s the story of the trailer – as the story of the game itself is just as abstract as everything else about the game’s themes.

A game like this doesn’t really need a deep premise or complicated back story, anyway, and the game embraces the game’s absurdity wholesale. It doesn’t hide behind a complex, overcomplicated lore, rather it lets players guess the story through the game’s obtuse storytelling, and just leaves it at that.

For more gaming news and updates, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.