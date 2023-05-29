Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Carolina Hurricanes had another excellent season in 2022-23 that ended in disappointment in the Eastern Conference Final — but it certainly wasn’t because of goaltending, and both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta have made it clear they want to re-sign in Raleigh this offseason.

“Absolutely, I really like it here,” Andersen said about a possible return, just days after the Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers. “I hope we can get something done. Anywhere from a year or more, I’m interested in. Definitely my priority is to be back here, but we will see where it goes. I think this run showed we have a lot of care in our culture here and the way we play for each other.”

“Being part of this team for two years now and seeing how close we got this year, that’s something you hope to be a part of,” Raanta echoed. “I felt good this year. I think I played pretty well. We’ll see what happens in the summertime. It’s something easier said than done.”

Both netminders are set to become unrestricted free agents on Jul. 1.

Both are big reasons why Carolina finished the season with 52 wins and 113 points, the second most in the National Hockey League behind the Boston Bruins.

Andersen went 21-11-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 34 regular-season games this season. The 33-year-old was 5-3 with a 1.83 GAA and .927 save percentage in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Meanwhile, Raanta was 19-3-3 with a 2.23 GAA and .910 save percentage in 27 regular-season games, and 3-3 with a 2.48 GAA and .909 save percentage in six playoff games.

The two have been an excellent combination between the pipes for the Hurricanes, winning the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2021-22 for allowing the fewest combined goals during the regular season.

Even with the great play of both Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, Carolina was swept by Florida and have lost an astounding 12 straight Eastern Conference Final games dating back to 2009.

They haven’t been able to get over the hump in a competitive Eastern Conference, but with an Andersen-Raanta duo coming back, they should be knocking on the door again next season.