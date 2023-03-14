The Carolina Hurricanes will be without one of its best players for the foreseeable future, after young star Andrei Svechnikov went down with a right knee injury in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Canes will be without the Russian indefinitely, the team announced on Monday, and there is fear that he may have torn his ACL, which would sideline him for the rest of the 2022-23 season and playoffs.

It would be an absolutely brutal blow for the Metropolitan Division leaders if the worst is confirmed, as Svechnikov has 23 goals and 55 points in 64 games this season.