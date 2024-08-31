The Carolina Hurricanes locked up a big piece of their future on Saturday morning. Restricted free agent Seth Jarvis inked a new eight-year, $63.2 million contract with the club, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff on X, formerly Twitter.

The deal is a different type of contract than others signed throughout the league because it includes a feature that has usually only been seen in the MLB: deferred money. If Jarvis continues to grow and becomes a superstar, then the lower AAV due to the deferred money may become a route than more NHL organizations use in the future.

Seth Jarvis, Hurricanes could have bright future together

The 22-year-old center continues to ascend towards stardom, as he notched 67 points (33 goals and 34 assists) during the regular season. He followed that up with nine points in 11 postseason games, with five goals and four assists. His performance during his third season in professional hockey's top level showed that Jarvis is ready to take that next step.

Since the start of free agency, rumors have flown around on when exactly Jarvis would sign a new deal. As the season grew closer, the whispers have started to get louder. Well, GM Eric Tulsky and head coach Rod Brind'Armor were able to finally lock in the young center. The deal should keep him with Carolina through the 2031-32 campaign, and could possibly see him become the next Hurricanes captain once current skipper Jordan Staal retires.

If his growth continues at the pace he's performed at since arriving in Carolina, then Hurricanes fans will welcome the young star for as long as he calls PNC Arena and Raleigh, North Carolina home.