The Carolina Hurricanes are coming off another disappointment in the playoffs and an eventful offseason. With Jake Guentzel no longer with the team, Seth Jarvis has become the next target for an extension. The 22-year-old is coming off a career year and, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, is close to signing an eight-year extension.

“I believe they are pretty close to an eight-year extension. That seems to be the word on the street. North of seven, perhaps even north of $7.5 million on an eight-year AAV,” Pagnotta said on NHL Network. “It sounds like they're pretty much right there with respect to a new extension for Seth Jarvis, so don't be surprised if we hear that coming in the next few days.”

Jarvis was second on the Hurricanes with 33 goals and 67 points at just 21 years old last year. The terrific season came as the Hurricanes placed second in the Metropolitan Division but fell short in the playoffs, losing to the Rangers in the second round. His great season makes him a top priority for new general manager Eric Tulsky.

Fellow forward Martin Necas is locked in for two more seasons after signing his contract in July. Jarvis is the final piece to re-sign before the Hurricanes start another run at the Stanley Cup. With Jarvis theoretically in the fold for the foreseeable future, can the Hurricanes finally get over the hump?

Expectations for Seth Jarvis and Hurricanes in 2024-25

The Hurricanes have made the playoffs in six consecutive seasons. They have made the Conference Final twice in that period but have won no games in either appearance. Playoff disappointment has defined this era of Hurricanes hockey. With three division titles and five seasons with a points percentage over .600, the regular season has not been an issue. The playoffs have been a different story.

Jarvis has been somewhat immune to the playoff struggles, putting up 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 40 games. This provides even more reason that he would be worth the $7-7.5 million average annual value that has been reported. With the Rangers and Devils looking to win the division as well, the first two rounds of the playoffs are not going to get easier for Carolina.

Jarvis is not the only piece that needs to continue his excellence for the Hurricanes. They also retained defenseman Jaccob Slavin on an eight-year deal that stabilizes their defensive core. Slavin has been one of the best defenders in the league for a while now and is now paid as one.

The Hurricanes must get better play out of goaltender Frederick Andersen in the playoffs to advance to the Cup Final. He played well against the Islanders in the first round. He was out the majority of the season with blood clotting issues. If he can continue his great play after getting his health situation squared away, they will be a playoff stalwart again.

Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly close to a long-term extension. The deal would be a great piece of business for the Hurricanes. They need Jarvis to advance past the Conference Final for the first time since 2006.