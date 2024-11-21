The Carolina Hurricanes are once again going to be without goaltender Frederik Andersen for an extended period of time.

The oft-injured goaltender has gone under the knife to repair an ailment with his knee and is expected to miss at least the next eight weeks of action. The news was first reported on X via NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, who wrote the following update:

“Hearing that ‘Canes goalie Frederik Andersen will undergo a procedure to his knee which will knock him out of action about 8 weeks or so,” he reported. “It's not major surgery, just a clean-up, but obviously still takes him out a while.”

The Hurricanes take the ice on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.