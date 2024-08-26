At one point this offseason, Martin Necas was a trade candidate for the Carolina Hurricanes. The 25-year-old forward entered restricted NHL Free Agency back on July 1. And reports indicated that he would welcome a change of scenery this summer. In the end, Necas signed a two-year contract with the Hurricanes to remain in Carolina.

The 25-year-old is looking to build upon his past success with the team. Not long ago, the Hurricanes star scored 28 goals and 71 points in a single regular season. However, Necas recently admitted that his return to Carolina was far from a guaranteed thing.

“I wasn’t sure,” he told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. “Lots of talking between us and Carolina. It was 50/50. I didn’t have the best season, wasn’t happy. But we turned the page, we figured out a way to stay for two more years…I feel like Carolina is my home. I was drafted there, I played there for five seasons, at the end of the day I'm happy that I'm back and can prove to people there that I’m better than I was last season. I’m excited, I’m pumped.”

Martin Necas talks about relationship with Rod Brind'Amour

One reason for the trade rumors this offseason is head coach Rod Brind'Amour. Brind'Amour and Necas clashed over their preferred styles and Necas's ice time. The Hurricanes forward admitted he wants more ice time this season. He also acknowledged that he has to meet his head coach halfway to make it happen.

“I never had a problem with Rod off the ice, we’ve always been good to each other. I’ve got to be better. Be a player he can trust. I’m looking for a bigger role, I definitely want to play more, but obviously I’ve got to show it on the ice and I already talked with Rod,” Necas said, via Friedman.

It's certainly an interesting situation given Brind'Amour's overall success in Carolina. In fact, the Hurricanes have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the six years the former forward has been in charge. The Hurricanes retained Brind'Amour as head coach after a brutal playoff loss to the New York Rangers.

In saying this, Necas did see his ice time dip in 2023-24. The decline in ice time wasn't extremely significant. He averaged around 17 and a half minutes in 2023-24 after averaging 18 and a half the year prior. Still, the drop is notable enough for Necas to desire more.

How Necas and Brind'Amour get along this year remains to be seen. Either way, they hope to get the Hurricanes into the Stanley Cup Playoffs this upcoming season. Carolina opens its 2024-25 campaign on October 11 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.