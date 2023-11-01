The Senators are parting ways with long-time GM Evgenii Dadonov after the team gives up a draft pick from the Pierre Dorion trade.

The Ottawa Senators are having a tough start to the 2023-24 NHL season. The Senators have an even record with four wins and four losses. The Canadian team sits towards the bottom of the Atlantic Division. Ottawa is currently facing the consequences of its Evgenii Dadonov trade mishap. As a result, former GM Pierre Dorion is no longer with the team.

The Senators part ways with Pierre Dorion

The Senators are making a GM change as Dorion is relieved of his duties, per Elliott Friedman. Dorion spent seven years in the role before his resignation. The driving force behind the franchise's move is likely the first-round pick they must give up from the 2022 Evgenii Dadonov trade miscommunication.

Dadonov was traded from the Senators to the Vegas Golden Knights in March 2022. Although, Ottawa never disclosed that Dadonov had a ten-team no-trade list in his contract. This became an issue when Vegas tried to trade the winger to the Anaheim Ducks.

Ottawa was held responsible for the issue and has now been stripped of a first-round pick. Losing such an asset is unfortunate for the Senators, who are looking for a spark to get their team on track. The organization will likely have to continue to build through the draft, but they are now at a disadvantage.

Regardless, the Senators must focus on doing the best they can to remain competitive for the rest of the NHL season. The team has time to get wins and climb up the Atlantic Division.

It remains to be seen who will replace Dorion as the new GM.