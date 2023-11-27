Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour reflected on his team's thrilling comeback win against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Carolina Hurricanes looked down and out through two periods against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Carolina hadn't even scored a goal and found themselves down by two. However, Carolina rallied and found their offense. They scored three unanswered goals to skate away with a huge victory in front of their home fans.

After the game, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour admitted there was a bit of doubt. “It kind of felt like, here we go, it’s not our night,” he said, via NHL.com. That said, he gave his team props for not giving up with their backs against the wall.

“I give our guys a lot of credit because there was no hanging their heads or anything. They just kept playing. We got what we deserved tonight, for sure,” Brind'Amour said Sunday, via NHL.com.

Both teams failed to score through the first two periods. In the third, Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko scored his sixth of the season to break the deadlock. Later on, Johnny Gaudreau found the back of the net to extend the lead.

At the halfway mark, though, the Hurricanes broke through. Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored his seventh of the year to cut the deficit in half. And defenseman Brady Skjei tied the game nearly seven minutes later.

In the waning minutes, Carolina pulled ahead. Star forward Andrei Svechnikov scored his first goal of the season with less than two minutes remaining. The team's defense held out, and they skated away with a win.

The Hurricanes have won three of their last four games after Sunday's comeback. Carolina can make it four of their last five on Tuesday when they travel to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.