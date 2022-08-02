Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors as of late, with the Los Angeles Lakers said to be interested in him and Buddy Hield. Despite all the talks, however, the big man couldn’t care less.

It’s not the first time Turner has found himself in trade rumors, though. In fact, he’s among a handful of athletes who have seen their names repeatedly thrown around in trade talks over the years, and so it’s just another offseason for the 26-year-old.

Now speaking with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Turner opened up about the situation and the recent link with the Lakers, noting that he is no longer affected by it. After all, it’s just all talk until something really materializes.

“This is my fifth offseason with trade rumors going on. ‘He’s going to land here; he’s going to do this. He going to do that.’ I am finally numb to it, in a sense. So that’s another thing that I was proud of myself for as well,” Turner said.

The Pacers’ desire to trade Myles Turner is understandable. As they continue to rebuild and acquire assets to help that cause, he poses as their best asset that can generate good returns. However as the big man hinted, it could take a toll on players until they are just numb to it.

In the end, however, the NBA is a business and teams will do whatever they think is best for the franchise.

It remains to be seen where Turner will end up with, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.