The much-anticipated first season of Deion Sanders' tenure as the head coach of the Colorado football program is about to start against TCU on Saturday, and Sanders was brutally honest on his approach to building the program. Sanders said that building a culture is not what he is focused on.

“I'm not welcoming to that word, culture,” Deion Sanders said, according to Nick Kosko of on3.com. “That's all I heard when I was in Jackson. Culture, culture, culture, culture, culture. Now culture, culture. What the heck does that mean? I don't think you got to have unity whatsoever. You got to have good players.”

Sanders is straight up in his approach, saying that talent wins. That is clear from Sanders' approach to building the Colorado football roster this offseason, infusing his team with talent from the transfer portal. Some notable players are Deion's son Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. It will be interesting to see how the team along with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter mesh together.

If it was not clear enough, Sanders brought up an example of culture not mattering from teams he was on in the past.

“I don't care about culture. I don't care. I don't care if they like each other, man. I want to win,” Sanders said, via Kosko. “I've been on some teams where the quarterback didn't like the receiver, but they darn sure made harmony when the ball was snapped.”

It will be interesting to see how Sanders' tenure starts on Saturday against TCU.