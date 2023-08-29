If there's one thing Deion Sander has no shortage of, it's definitely confidence. So, it should not surprise anyone who's followed his career from being a football player to a coaching gig, this time with Colorado football, that he's not at all bothered by the fact that his team is a 21-point underdog against the TCU Horned Frogs this coming Saturday (via Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports).

During an interview last week, the coach described his specialists as “unbelievable,” his skill players as “really fast and fluid” and his linemen as having “size” and being “nasty.”

“I can’t wait to play and get it on,” he said.

Looking good, let alone scoring a win against TCU football, is going to be easier said than done for Colorado football. For one, the Horned Frogs are ranked No. 17 heading into the season. Plus, TCU just made it all the way to the National Championship Game in the last campaign. The Horned Frogs got absolutely crushed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but they definitely were among the best programs in 2022. Also, Colorado football lost to the Horned Frogs in its season opener in 2022, 38-13.

Not one of those established facts is going to deter Deion Sanders from believing in what his team is capable of doing on the football field. This year's version of Colorado football looks drastically different from the one it deployed a year ago when the Buffaloes finished the season with just a 1-11 record under Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford. In any case, turning things around for Colorado is a big test for Sanders, whether he admits it or not. An upset win against the Horned Frogs will definitely add more fuel to the eternally burning confidence of Sanders, while a loss might not even cause him to be silent.

Before accepting the job to become head coach of Colorado, Sanders honed his coaching skills with the Jackson State Tigers in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision. In three seasons as the sideline boss of the Tigers football program, Sanders put together a 27-6 record.