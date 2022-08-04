‘I don’t think it’s a coincidence’: Aaron Rodgers shockingly spills tea on psychedelic behind MVP Packers seasons

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently dropped a bombshell about taking a plant-based psychedelic a few years ago. Even more shocking is the fact that the 38-year-old is adamant that his trippy experience helped him bring forth historic back-to-back MVP campaigns with the Packers.

Rodgers recently went on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast to shed some light on his truly one-of-a-kind encounter with ayahuasca, a South American psychoactive brew that is known to cause hallucinations. What is abundantly clear is that Rodgers has gone all-in on the path he’s decided to take (h/t Jace Evans of USA TODAY):

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” Rodgers said. “I really don’t. I don’t really believe in coincidences at this point. It’s the universe bringing things to happen when they’re supposed to happen. “There’s signs and synchronicities all around us at all times if we’re awake enough to see them and to take them in and to listen to our intuition when it’s speaking to us or pounding us in the head saying, ‘Hey dummy, this is what you’re supposed to be doing.'”

Rodgers then described the mindset that led to his ayahuasca experience in Peru. According to the four-time All-Pro quarterback, he came into this encounter with his football career in mind:

“For me, I didn’t do that and think ‘oh, I’m never playing football again,” Rodgers said. “No, it gave me a deep and meaningful appreciation for life. My intention the first night going in was ‘I want to feel what pure love feels like.’ That was my intention. And I did. I really did. I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling a hundred different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors.”

That is… something else. It’s hard to imagine what Rodgers is trying to describe here, especially for the majority of us who have not gone through this radical experience.

Aaron Rodgers firmly believes that this unique undertaking played a key role in what turned out to be the two of the best seasons of his career. Rodgers claims that it “set me on my course to be able to go back in to my job and have a different perspective on things. To be way more free at work, as a leader, as a teammate, as a friend, as a lover. I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career (in 2020).”