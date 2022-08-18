With Zach Wilson potentially out at least until the early goings of the 2022 NFL regular season, the New York Jets will have to turn more to their ground attack. The Jets’ running back room has an intriguing situation right now, and for good reasons. Apart from having Michael Carter back, they also have a stud newcomer in the form of rookie Breece Hall. Plus,m the Jets also have veteran Tevin Coleman in the running back depth chart.

Giving those three running backs enough time in action is a good problem to have right now for Jets running backs coach Taylor Embree, who we imagine got home from work once and stared his wife in the eyes and broke down the situation to her like she’s five. It’s not because Embree is a Michael Scott disciple. In fact, he used a totally different pop culture phenomenon to tell his wife what he’s been dealing with at work: Pokemons.

#Jets RB coach Taylor Embree on managing the RB rotation: "I was describing it to my wife: I feel like it's Pokemon and you're just sending out your next Pokemon." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 17, 2022

The Jets had an overall putrid offense back in the 2021 NFL season, as they bled for points and yards every game. They averaged just 18.2 points and 306.4 total yards per contest that season, just 28th and 26th in the league, respectively. But with Wilson and Carter improving, plus the arrival of Hall, the Jets can at least look forward to a more productive ground attack in 2022. Hall, out of Iowa State, was picked by the Jets in the second round (36th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft and is now installed as the top tailback on the team’s depth chart.