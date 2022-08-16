Zach Wilson received the best possible news following knee surgery Tuesday, and it’s possible the New York Jets quarterback could be back in 2-4 weeks.

It is believed that Wilson has a bone bruise and had minimal damage to the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee.

The plan was for just a meniscus trim, and that’s what it ended up being. But there was a chance it was more. This is good news. https://t.co/X4b3Mp6G9x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2022

Zach Wilson suffered the knee injury when he scrambled during the first quarter of the Jets’ 24-21 win in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. It was originally feared he had sustained serious damage to his ACL, but word leaked Saturday that the injury was not that severe.

Even if Wilson’s timeline to return is 4-6 weeks as The Athletic is reporting, it’s a major win for the Jets. This season is all about the development of Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who struggled last season as a rookie.

Wilson looked the part of an improved quarterback during offseason workouts and the start of training camp. However, he has also lacked consistency and threw an ugly interception in his first drive against the Eagles. He clearly needs as much practice time and game reps as possible.

Joe Flacco has moved into the QB1 role for the Jets and had two excellent practices this week. The former Super Bowl MVP could start against his former team if Wilson is not ready to play in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 11.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said this week that it’s “comforting” to have a veteran like Flacco available to step in for the injured Wilson. Saleh said earlier in training camp that he believes Flacco still has what it takes to be a starting quarterback in the NFL.

With Zach Wilson’s knee surgery today now considered a success and with the team not willing to bring him back until he’s fully ready, Jets’ QB Joe Flacco is in line to start the regular-season opener vs. his former Ravens team. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2022

That is all well and good, but it’s far more important to the Jets that they received the best possible news about Wilson after the surgery, and that he’ll be back on the field sooner rather than later.