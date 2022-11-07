‘I gave you a freebie’: Aidan Hutchinson reveals Aaron Rodgers’ message after picking off QB in epic win

The Detroit Lions actually did it. Facing their old tormentors in the Green Bay Packers, the team put on an impressive display to beat their division rivals. The game was highlight by multiple interceptions by Detroit, including one by sensational rookie Aidan Hutchinson against legendary Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the red zone.

After the game, Aidan Hutchinson revealed what Aaron Rodgers told him after his end zone interception. The Lions edge rusher said that Rodgers told him that he gave him a freebie. Hutchinson also revealed that this was probably the first interception he has ever gotten in his football career. (via Michigan Live)

“(Rodgers) told me he gave me a freebie,” Hutchinson said. “And I was like, ‘Freebie or not, I’ll take that interception.’ It was cool man. It was a cool moment, and that’s my first-ever pick in football really. And I got it against one of the best.”

Hutchinson’s interception came at a crucial moment for the Lions. The Packers seemed to finally get their groove in the first half, driving all the way to Detroit’s goal line in the first quarter of the game. Feeling emboldened, Green Bay went for it on fourth down, going with a trick play with David Bakhtiari. However, the play went awry as Rodgers’ pass hit a lineman, allowing Hutchinson to recover the pass for the interception.

The Lions have consistently shown flashes of what they can be capable of in the future. With players like Aidan Hutchinson and D’Andre Swift leading the way, the future of Detroit looks incredibly bright.