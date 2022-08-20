The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts have held joint practices together ahead of their preseason matchup Saturday. Joint practices around the league have seen tempers flare this year. Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin and Lions running back Jamaal Williams joined in on the chippy joint practice vibe.

A video posted by NFL Films, who are following the Lions this preseason as a part of the Hard Knocks docuseries, showed Williams and Franklin going at it in practice.

The video showed three practice reps between the two. The first was a pass protection drill, with Williams pass blocking for his quarterback.

The second rep showed Williams running a route as Franklin covered him. The third rep once again featured Williams in pass protection for his quarterback.

After each rep, the two were seen barking at each other. After the second rep, Franklin picked up the football and punted it as Williams yelled, “you can’t guard without holding.”

Many fans have posted a screenshot of Franklin holding Williams’ jersey, though other fans had a screenshot showing Williams doing the same thing.

Seeing the clip on Twitter, the Colts linebacker took his shot at the Lions running back. Williams responded in kind.

“Sir I literally made you look stupid in team period when you missed an open field tackle and I ran you and the safety for a touchdown during team period pls go bout your business 😂😂 you not bout tht when it’s Go time,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

The play Williams refers to came when he ran up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown. The Lions running back trucked Colts defensive back Kenny Moore and ran through a swarm of Colts defenders, including Franklin. Williams told reporters he undeniably had the endzone on his mind during the play.

“Shoot, I’m just getting ready for the season. Just letting people know, you know? There may be a thud, but I’m getting in the end zone,” Williams said. “I’m getting in the end zone. That’s it. They ain’t going to stop me. I’m sorry. I’m still turnt just a little bit.”